Services
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
(812) 347-2417
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
Leota G. Rennirt


1931 - 2019
Leota G. Rennirt Obituary
Leota G. Rennirt

Ramsey, IN - Leota G. Rennirt, age 88, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Leota was born May 31, 1931 at Valley Station, Kentucky to the late Howard and Lillian Rogers Gilmore.

Leota leaves a legacy of love and devotion to her family and friends. She was the biggest fan of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren from the theater seat to the bleachers on the floor and field.

She will be greatly missed and her smile will be with us always. She is singing hymns with the saints in heaven today.

Also preceding her in death were her son, Barry N. Rennirt and grandson, Shannon Smith; sisters, Bernice Peer and Jean McCubbin.

On December 31st she would have been married to her husband, Fred Rennirt, for 70 years. Other survivors include daughters, Debbie Nix (Alvin, Jr.) of Ramsey, IN, Becky Rennirt of Walton, KY and Terri Rennirt of New Salisbury, IN; grandchildren, Scott Rennirt, Amy Wetzel, Rachel Wade, Hannah and Hayley Elliott; great grandchildren, Taran , Ethan & Taylor Rennirt, Skyler, Sawyer and Sadie Wetzel, Kessler and Baron Wade.

Funeral 11 A.M. Friday at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, IN with burial in Woods Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation 2 - 8 PM Thursday and after 9 AM Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
