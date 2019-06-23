Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Forest Hills Commons
9107 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY
Lequita Wells Cowherd


1943 - 2019
Lequita Wells Cowherd Obituary
Lequita Wells Cowherd

Louisville - 76, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Lequita was a sweet and dedicated teacher for 42 years. She has taught at Shelby, Lincoln, Cumberland and McLean counties in Kentucky.

She was born on February 27, 1943 in Marion Kentucky to late Buell Wells and Margaret Talley Wells. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Morris Wells.

Lequita is survived by her only son, Lynn Clark (Marisa) Badgett; grandson, Nathaniel Badgett and granddaughter, Isabel Badgett, all of Indiana; sister-in-law, June Wells; nephews, Rick and Rodney Wells and niece, Jana Grotts, all of Oklahoma.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3pm at Forest Hills Commons, 9107 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville, KY 40299.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit, www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
