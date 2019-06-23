|
Lequita Wells Cowherd
Louisville - 76, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Lequita was a sweet and dedicated teacher for 42 years. She has taught at Shelby, Lincoln, Cumberland and McLean counties in Kentucky.
She was born on February 27, 1943 in Marion Kentucky to late Buell Wells and Margaret Talley Wells. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Morris Wells.
Lequita is survived by her only son, Lynn Clark (Marisa) Badgett; grandson, Nathaniel Badgett and granddaughter, Isabel Badgett, all of Indiana; sister-in-law, June Wells; nephews, Rick and Rodney Wells and niece, Jana Grotts, all of Oklahoma.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3pm at Forest Hills Commons, 9107 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville, KY 40299.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019