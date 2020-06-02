Leroy Hodges



Leitchfield - Leroy Hodges, age 87, died Monday at Norton Hospital in Louisville of complications from Parkinson's Disease. A longtime resident of the Clarkson area, he had lived at BeeHive Homes of Grayson County in Leitchfield for more than three years. He retired in 1998 as warehouse manager at Southern States Leitchfield, where he had worked since 1962. He was a farmer and a member of Little Clifty Baptist Church and was the widower of Lottie Ellen Kiper Hodges, who passed away in March 2018. Their 67th wedding anniversary is Saturday, June 6.



Leroy was the only child of Rhea Williams Hodges and Homer Hodges. He was born Feb. 25, 1933, in Memphis, IN., and was a graduate of Leitchfield High School. He attended Western Kentucky University and was on active duty in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, serving in Germany, and served in the Army Reserve until 1961. He loved his friends, and he loved animals. Over the years many a feral cat found their way into his care, which he continued at the BeeHive.



He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Al Cross of Frankfort; a brother-in-law, Ellis (Sandy) Kiper and sisters-in-law, Peggy (Kenny) Cummings and Wilda (Harvel) Escue, all of Leitchfield, several nieces and nephews, and many cousins and friends.



Funeral services will be held Friday, (June 5, 2020) at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Bro. Gerry Otahal and Bro. Steve Hill officiating. Burial will be in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.



Visitation will be held at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, (June 5, 2020).



Memorial contributions may be made to Little Clifty Baptist Church, c/o 230 Logan Lane, Leitchfield, or Save Grayson County Cats, 416 Spring St., Clarkson.









