Leroy WhismanLouisville - Leroy Arthur Whisman, 89, of Louisville, Kentucky, entered the gates of heaven to be reunited with family and friends on Sunday, November 22, 2020.Leroy was born in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood on October 24, 1931 to the late Welba L. and Louise Whisman. He was a 1949 graduate of Manual High School and played linebacker on Manual's 1948 state championship football team. Leroy graduated from University of Louisville, and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was an accountant for Blue Cross and Humana, and attended the former Victory Memorial Baptist Church.Leroy is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patsy Hardison Whisman; his children, Barbara Wilson (John) and Becky Johnson (David); 9 grandchildren; and 7 1/2 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Southwest Chapel. His funeral service will be on Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery in Rocky Hill, Kentucky. Due to the recent COVID-19 regulations, attendance will be by family invitation only. To leave a special message for the family, please visit