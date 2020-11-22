1/2
Leroy Whisman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy Whisman

Louisville - Leroy Arthur Whisman, 89, of Louisville, Kentucky, entered the gates of heaven to be reunited with family and friends on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Leroy was born in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood on October 24, 1931 to the late Welba L. and Louise Whisman. He was a 1949 graduate of Manual High School and played linebacker on Manual's 1948 state championship football team. Leroy graduated from University of Louisville, and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was an accountant for Blue Cross and Humana, and attended the former Victory Memorial Baptist Church.

Leroy is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patsy Hardison Whisman; his children, Barbara Wilson (John) and Becky Johnson (David); 9 grandchildren; and 7 1/2 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Southwest Chapel. His funeral service will be on Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery in Rocky Hill, Kentucky. Due to the recent COVID-19 regulations, attendance will be by family invitation only. To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved