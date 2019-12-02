|
Les Krick
Georgetown - Krick, Les, 84, died Monday, Nov. 25 at the Villas of Guerin Woods.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, December 7 at Corydon United Methodist Church, 214 Elm Street, on the square in Corydon.
He loved music, teaching, and jokes of all kinds. He taught music for many years in Massachusetts, where his high school concert band won a state championship. He also taught at Butler and Floyd Central High Schools.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of a donation to Guerin Woods / Providence Self Sufficiency Ministries: www.guerininc.org/senior
Online condolences may be posted to www.tributes.com/leskrick or sent to [email protected]
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019