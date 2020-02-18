|
Lesley Denise Prather (Drury)
Louisville - Age 40, was born January 26, 1980 in Louisville, KY. She went to meet her heavenly Father on February 14, 2020 hand in hand with her beloved daughter, Rhyan Prather.
Lesley was blessed to be the center of a massive family that she loved dearly. She graduated from Pleasure Ridge Park High School where she lettered in three sports including volleyball, basketball and track & field. She went on to play volleyball at the University of Louisville where she led her team to three conference championships, four NCAA appearances and a Sweet Sixteen appearance. She was named All-Conference USA twice and was named to the AVCA All-Region team. She coached the IUS volleyball team from 2009-2012. She was currently a coach for the KIVA 10 volleyball team.
As if she hadn't accomplished enough in her academic, sports, personal life, Lesley set her mind on becoming a firefighter (and when she set her mind on anything, she accomplished it). Lesley spent the last four years protecting and serving her community as a member of the Louisville Fire Department. Lesley was proud to serve her community, proud of her "first responders" family and most proud to encourage girls and woman that you can be whatever you want to be in life. Lesley was a proud member of the LFD and engine 22.
How do you put in to words a life that was lived so fully? It was never about herself but rather about others. She was Superwoman in real life. A hero amongst us. Let's just say it, a true "badass". The epitome of a mother and wife who unconditionally loved everyone that she came in to contact with. Being a mother to her four children was the biggest love of her life and her most proud accomplishment. Family was everything and she was a protective Mama Bear of her family. Lesley was a bright light in a world that can be so dimly lit at times with the most radiant infectious smile that you ever saw. Saying that she was the life of the party would be an understatement. When God created Lesley He broke the mold, with just the right amount of love, loyalty, grace, humor, compassion, fire, fierce competitiveness and humility. Lesley was an amazing leader & a coach on and off the court. When Lesley said to do something, you knew to do it. She was an inspiration to all of us. Our lives and days were better every day she was in them. She will truly be missed.
Lesley was preceded in death by her father, Alan Drury; grandparents, Melvin and Carolyn Dunaway and Stoy and Anna Drury.
She is survived by her husband, Justin Prather; son, Brennan Prather; daughters, Lacey and Randi Prather; mother, Mary Reichelt (David); sisters, Sarah Petkovic (Sash), Stacey Hall (Terry) and Leslie Isner (Matt); brother, Scott Drury (Ashleigh); as well as many extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Southeast Christian Church; 920 Blankenbaker Pkwy, with private burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Southeast Christian Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Lesley's honor as a donation to the "Louisville Professional Firefighters Goodwill Fund"; 400 Bakers Lane, Louisville, KY 40214
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020