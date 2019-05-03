Services
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers
3711 Lexington Rd.
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ratterman Brothers
3711 Lexington Rd.
Funeral
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Ratterman Brothers
3711 Lexington Rd.
Leslie A. "Bud" Abbott

Louisville - 87, passed away on Monday April 29, 2019, in the peace and comfort of home, surrounded by his loving family. He was retired from SYSCO Louisville, after 35 years. He is a lifetime member of the American Legion and KSGA. Bud also was a greenskeeper for Standard Country Club and served his country from 1950-1954 in the US Navy during the Korean War.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane Keith Abbott; and four brothers and a sister. He is survived by his three daughters, Suzanne Abbott Andriot (Bill), Janet Abbott, and Deborah Abbott Hooker (Steve); grandchildren, Kaitlin Hooker, Elizabeth Andriot, and Brian Andriot; and a brother, Ben Abbott (Maxine).

The visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday May 5, 2019 and after 9 a.m. Monday at Ratterman Brothers, 3711 Lexington Rd. The funeral is at 10 a.m. Monday, followed by entombment at Resthaven Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the doctors, William Dillon and Peyton Turner, and Hosparus of Louisville. In lieu of flowers, please consider Hosparus or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 3, 2019
