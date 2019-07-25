|
|
Leslie A. Dearing
Louisville - It is with great sadness that the family of Leslie A. Dearing (Sullivan), has slipped the surly bonds of earth to touch the face of God. Her family and friends surrounded her with love in her final days. There is a huge emptiness in the hearts of all of us who loved her and knew her.
Leslie was a caring, loving, giving person that enjoyed life, her husband, sons, family and friends. She handled her journey with cancer with a grace and selflessness that goes unmatched.
Leslie was a graduate of Butler Traditional High School and University of Louisville. Member of St. Margaret Mary parish. Enjoyed a long tenured career as Vice President of Finance with Encore Rehabilitation.
She leaves behind a loving husband Bradley and two children Nolan and Jackson. Her parents Jack & Karla Sullivan, brother Justin Sullivan (Erin), sister Jaclyn Reynolds (Justin), Grandmother Doris Jean Haynes and eight nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by grandparents Jack & Gloria Sullivan, Gordon Haynes and her Australian Shepard Patches.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 am Saturday at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Visitation 3-7 pm Friday, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Inheritance of Hope at https://give.inheritanceofhope.org. This organization inspires and serves young families that face the loss of a parent due to terminal illnesses.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019