Leslie Arthur Brooks
The community lost a cherished member on April 26, 2020. Leslie Arthur Brooks, known as "BrookC" by many of his close friends, was a positive, purposeful individual who will be missed by many. He remained active and involved with his immediate family, his church community at St Matthew's Episcopal Church, and his wellness community at Milestone Fitness until the very end. He brightened the days of many with his corny jokes, puns and of course his listening ear.
Les was born in Indianapolis, IN, on February 24, 1932, but grew up in Portland, ME, and New York City. Through his army service, he found his way to Louisville and met his wife Janet Lee while stationed at Ft. Knox, after graduating from the University of New Hampshire. He subsequently served in West Germany during the Cold War. He always wore his Army Veteran hat with pride and adorned his car with a veteran's license plate to match. After getting married in Frankfurt, Germany, then honeymooning throughout Germany and Italy, he settled in Louisville, soon earning his Masters of Science in Social Work at the Kent School of Social Work.
Les volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America for over 35 years, earned his Silver Beaver award, and his two sons were Eagle Scouts. He was involved in the community throughout his working life and in retirement.
He enjoyed his retirement with style: he stayed immersed in his family, he traveled far and wide with his wife, he maintained an active fitness regime, he dedicated himself to his church, and he frequented an exclusive list of local restaurants in a weekly rotation. His favorite spot, Wild Eggs, simply served him one egg scrambled and two slices of soft bacon (usually in the shape of a smiley face) with a good cuppa black coffee and a lot of love. Truly, everywhere he went, he brought smiles to the people around him. He offered himself as a grandfather to more than his blood family and he was a friend to most that he met. He created a community with his kindness and his jokes.
Les is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet Lee Brooks; his three children, Michael Brooks (Miriam Boeri), Jane Cornett (Denny Cornett), and Stephen Brooks (Ashley Brumley); his four grandchildren, the lights of his life, Savannah, Elizabeth, Ben, and Michael; his younger sister, Rebecca Kardon; and his niece and nephew Rachel Schmoyer and Scotty Brooks.
He chose cremation, and there will be a small private service at Cave Hill Cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at St Matthews Episcopal Church when large groups are again able to gather. Expressions of sympathy can go to St Matthews Episcopal Church and/or Dare to Care Food Bank.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020