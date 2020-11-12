1/1
Leslie Bryant
Leslie Bryant

Smithfield - Leslie Bryant, 77, of Smithfield, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

He was born on November 3, 1943 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Harry and Mary (Whitehead) Bryant. He is also preceded in death by his brother Jerry Bryant.

Leslie was a 2 term Mayor of Smithfield, Kentucky, he was the founding President of the Crescent Hill Lions Club and also President of the Crescent Hill Community Council during the 1974 tornado crisis. He was a Model T enthusiast, a doll house builder and a creative "wood butcher". Leslie was the first non-owner President of the Falls City Funeral Directors Association, retiring after 40 years as a funeral director. Above his accomplishments his greatest love was his family.

Leslie is survived by his loving wife, Cindy Bryant, sons Byron Bryant, Rick Lay (Connie) and daugther Kristin Norton, grandchildren Chandley Norton, Kendra Norton, Skylar Norton, Red Norton, Connor Gladden, Caroline Gladden and Cooper Lay, siblings Harry Bryant (Rosie) and JoAnn Bunnell.

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).

The family requests that contributions in Leslie's memory be made to the Kentucky School for the Blind (1867 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
