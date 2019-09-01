Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie D. "Les" Roberts


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Leslie D. "Les" Roberts Obituary
Leslie "Les" D. Roberts

Louisville, KY - Leslie "Les" D. Roberts , 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, daughter, Tiffany, grandchildren, Nevaeh & Anthony, three brothers, Theodrick, Kenneth & Ronald Roberts

Visitation Tuesday September 3rd from 11 AM to 12 PM, with funeral service to follow at 12 PM at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central) in Radcliff, Kentucky.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Download Now