Leslie "Les" D. Roberts
Louisville, KY - Leslie "Les" D. Roberts , 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, daughter, Tiffany, grandchildren, Nevaeh & Anthony, three brothers, Theodrick, Kenneth & Ronald Roberts
Visitation Tuesday September 3rd from 11 AM to 12 PM, with funeral service to follow at 12 PM at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central) in Radcliff, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019