Leslie Glenn (Les) Hughes, Sr.
Louisville - Leslie Glenn (Les) Hughes, Sr., 81, of Louisville, Kentucky slipped the surly bonds of earth, reached out his hand and touched the face of God on September 16, 2019.
Les was born on February 26, 1938 in Irvine, Kentucky to Ruby Bobbitt Hughes and James Morris Hughes. He was a man of great integrity who loved the Lord and his family with all his heart.
Les retired twice in his work career. First from JCPS where he served as a classroom teacher and resource teacher for 18 years. His second retirement was from Southeast Christian Church where he realized the dream of a lifetime by serving as an associate minister for 15 years. Two of his greatest joys in ministry were teaching the Bible, and baptizing hundreds of new believers. He taught the Koinonia Bible Class and sang in the Master's Men Chorus for 26 years.
After retirement from the church, Les volunteered in several organizations and enjoyed many hobbies. He was a pilot and motorcycle enthusiast. He lived life to the fullest.
Les was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Brenda G. Hall, daughter-in-law Patsy M. Hughes, and brother, William R. Hughes. He is survived by his wife Brenda, sons Les, Jr. (Page), Carter, Donnie (Bobbie Lea) and daughter Robin Dean (Marshall), brother Jim Hughes (Wanda), 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Muneeb Choudry and the staff at NCI Audubon for their incomparable care during the past 12 1/2 years, and Hosparus Health for compassionate end of life care.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).
Visitation will also be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Fireside Room at Southeast Christian Church (920 Blankenbaker Parkway Louisville, KY 40243) with his funeral service to follow at 11:00 am in the Chapel with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Gideons International or Pinehaven Christian Children's Ranch (P.O. Box 940, St Ignatius, MT 59865).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019