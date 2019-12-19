|
|
Leslie H. Shannonhouse
Louisville - Leslie H. Shannonhouse, 73, of Louisville passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. His wife, Barbara Shannonhouse, who he adored, preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Betty Heath Partridge; four brothers, Stu, John, David and Paul; and his sister, Mary. A private memorial will be held for close family members. He is to be interred in the military section of Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky. Memorial Donations in Leslie's name can be made to Air Force Sergeant's Associating, in Lieu of Flowers.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019