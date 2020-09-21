Leslie Junior "Les" MarcumLouisville - Leslie Junior "Les" Marcum, 93, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 At Baptist Health Louisville.Born April 23, 1927 in Greensburg, Kentucky, Les was the son of the lates' Noah Leslie Marcum and Lucille Graham.Leslie served his country with pride and honor during WWII serving in the United States Army as a Private First Class in Company D 332nd Engineer General Service Regiment. He was a member of the Watterson Trail Church of Christ. He was also an Honorable Kentucky Colonel and was aboard two separate Honor Flights. He had a passion for playing Uno enough so that he was known as "Uno King" by his family. He also loved to seek and find puzzles, Westerns, old t.v. shows and gardening.Leslie is preceded in death by his parents, Noah Leslie Marcum and Lucille Graham; one brother, Elza Marcum and his wife Imogene G. Marcum.Left to cherish Leslie's memory are his two daughters, Mary (Tim) Clemens and Patricia Marcum; step-son, Gary (Jane) Brooks; grandchildren, Teresa (Jason) Orange, Kimberly (Jim) Morris, Chris (Denise) Mullins and Steve Brooks; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the Evergreen Dignity Chapel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. also at the Evergreen Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery.