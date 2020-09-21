1/1
Leslie Junior "Les" Marcum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Junior "Les" Marcum

Louisville - Leslie Junior "Les" Marcum, 93, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 At Baptist Health Louisville.

Born April 23, 1927 in Greensburg, Kentucky, Les was the son of the lates' Noah Leslie Marcum and Lucille Graham.

Leslie served his country with pride and honor during WWII serving in the United States Army as a Private First Class in Company D 332nd Engineer General Service Regiment. He was a member of the Watterson Trail Church of Christ. He was also an Honorable Kentucky Colonel and was aboard two separate Honor Flights. He had a passion for playing Uno enough so that he was known as "Uno King" by his family. He also loved to seek and find puzzles, Westerns, old t.v. shows and gardening.

Leslie is preceded in death by his parents, Noah Leslie Marcum and Lucille Graham; one brother, Elza Marcum and his wife Imogene G. Marcum.

Left to cherish Leslie's memory are his two daughters, Mary (Tim) Clemens and Patricia Marcum; step-son, Gary (Jane) Brooks; grandchildren, Teresa (Jason) Orange, Kimberly (Jim) Morris, Chris (Denise) Mullins and Steve Brooks; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the Evergreen Dignity Chapel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. also at the Evergreen Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Service
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral service
12:00 AM
Evergreen Dignity Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
5023661481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved