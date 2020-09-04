Leslie Lee WhitlockLouisville - Leslie "Lee" Whitlock, 75 of Lake City, SC passed away comfortably in his Louisville, KY home on September 3, 2020. Lee earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from The University of Georgia, followed by a master's of divinity degree from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Lee is survived by his brother Harvey "Hal" Whitlock (Bea Bea Whitlock), daughters Genevieve Foxworth (Mark Foxworth) and Cortney Whitlock (Matthew Gnau), as well as many friends, too numerous to count.A limited in person gathering will be held at Crescent Hill Baptist Church on Saturday September 12th at 2pm. However, all are welcome to join via video (details to be announced).The family asks that those who wish to make a donation in Lee's honor consider the Gilda Club or Hosparus Health.