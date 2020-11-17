Leslie M. Gordon Brooks
Louisville - 94, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.
She was a member of St Stephen Church and a graduated from Central High School Class of 1943 1/2.
She leave to cherish her memory, sons, Michael Lee Brooks PhD, and Joseph Dudley Brooks (Linda); daughter, Sheila Clark; a loving brother, John Lewis Gordon; sister, Georgia Mae Gordon Garner of Nashville, TN; grandsons, Gregory Brooks (Chimere and Robert Brooks; the Manwani family-Bhagwan, Rajesh, Jaime, Rajesh Jr. Manwani and Paris McCoy, great nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Visitation: 9am-11am Saturday November 21, 2020, A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral will be private.