|
|
Leslie Thomas Weakly
Mt. Washington - Leslie Thomas Weakly "Ozark", 86, of Mt. Washington, passed away Wednesday at Hosparus.
He was an Army veteran of the Korea Conflict and a retired parts clerk.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Crowe Weakly; sons, David (Debbie) and Raymond (Marcie) Weakly; and grandchildren, Savanah, Brooke and Dalton.
Funeral service will be Monday, 12 noon, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with burial to follow in Highland Memory Garden. Visitation will be Sunday, 3-6.
condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 26, 2019