Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
Leslie Thomas Weakly

Leslie Thomas Weakly Obituary
Leslie Thomas Weakly

Mt. Washington - Leslie Thomas Weakly "Ozark", 86, of Mt. Washington, passed away Wednesday at Hosparus.

He was an Army veteran of the Korea Conflict and a retired parts clerk.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Crowe Weakly; sons, David (Debbie) and Raymond (Marcie) Weakly; and grandchildren, Savanah, Brooke and Dalton.

Funeral service will be Monday, 12 noon, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with burial to follow in Highland Memory Garden. Visitation will be Sunday, 3-6.

condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 26, 2019
