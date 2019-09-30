|
Leslie W. "Les" Jennings
New Albany - Leslie W. Jennings, Jr., 73, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away at home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Les was born on May 11, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Leslie, Sr. and Ileana (Flood) Jennings. He served in the Kentucky Army National Guard. In 2008 he retired from the University of Louisville where he developed and implemented classroom technology. Les was an avid and faithful volunteer, serving for several years on the board of the Kentucky Railway Museum, where he especially loved working the Christmas and Thomas trains. He enjoyed building houses and serving on the board of the New Albany Habitat for Humanity, was passionate about working with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, and repaired anything and everything at Grace Station Thrift Shop. Lastly, on Sunday mornings you could find him operating the camera at Graceland Baptist Church, where he was a member .
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gail (Kriete) Jennings; his children, Craig Jennings (Jennifer) of Louisville, Amy Tompkins (Steve) of Sellersburg; grandchildren, Hannah, Noah, and Ella Jennings, and Katherine Harrod; Claire and Ben Tompkins; and brothers, Dennis (Linda) and Gary (Connie) Jennings. Along with his parents, Les is preceded in death by his sister, Linda DeWitt.
Visitation will be from 4PM to 8PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany and will continue Friday morning at the funeral home after 9AM until the time of service. His Funeral Service will be at 11AM on Friday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in Les' honor to Southern Baptist Disaster Relief at Graceland Baptist Church (3600 Kamer-Miller Road, New Albany, IN 47150) or Hope for the Breath-less (4224 Churchill Rd. Louisville, KY 40207)
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019