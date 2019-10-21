|
Leslie Wayne Elder
Louisville - Leslie Wayne Elder died on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born October 20, 1949 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to June and Fred Elder.
Les joined the army at age 17 serving for 8 years. He went to Vietnam three times earning a Purple Heart. After leaving the army he was especially proud of his work at Louisville Naval Ordnance Station.
Les was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Phillip and Scott, and the mother of his sons, Sonna.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Donna; sons, Sean and Stephen (Angela); step daughter, Kate (Michael) Stuart; stepmother, Carla; brother, Richard; grandchildren, Ashley, Landen, Brandon, Madison and Jordon, along with numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapel, 4832 Cane Run Rd
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church, 7635 3rd Street Rd., with burial to follow at Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019