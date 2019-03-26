Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Lessie Davis
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kosmosdale Baptist Church
7012 Shipley Lane
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Kosmosdale Baptist Church
7012 Shipley Lane
Lessie "Jackie" Davis


Louisville - Lessie "Jackie" Davis, 84, entered into rest on Saturday March 23, 2019. She was a member of Kosmosdale Baptist Church. Jackie is survived by her husband, Robert Davis; Son, Gary Davis; Daughter, Debra Watts (Tim); Sisters, Shirley Richards, Wanda Wilson, Pat Stone, Barbara Pais; 6- Grandchildren and 8- Great Grandchildren. Jackie's funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12noon at the Kosmosdale Baptist Church, 7012 Shipley Lane, and with Cremation to Follow. Visitation will begin after 11am until time of service at the church. The family would like to extend their many thanks for the care that Jackie has received from Essex Nursing & Rehab, the doctors and staff from St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, the chaplain and nurse from Hosparus. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or her church. Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
