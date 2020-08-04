1/
Lester Ann Windell
Lester Ann Windell

Ramsey, IN - Ramsey, IN: Lester Ann Windell, age 59, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was the former owner and operator of Ann's Chem-Dry Carpet Cleaning Service for more than 25 years serving the Louisville area.

Funeral 11 am Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, Indiana with burial in Loudons Chapel Cemetery, Depauw, Indiana.

Visitation 2 - 8 pm Wednesday and after 9 am Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Animal Rescue of choice or Harrison County Animal Control.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
09:00 AM
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
AUG
5
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
AUG
6
Funeral
11:00 AM
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
