Lester M. Levin
Louisville - 90, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at The Altenheim. A native of Louisville, he was born June 30, 1929 to the late Joseph and Rose Cohen Levin. He was a graduate of Louisville Male High School and attended the University of Louisville. He served in the US Army as a corporal from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean Conflict. During his military career, he was stationed in Europe, which allowed him to travel in many countries, including Italy, where he once had an audience with The Pope, while in Rome and attended the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, June 2, 1953, while in London.
Founded by his father in 1930, Lester was the former owner of Gold Seal Pest Control, Inc., Kentuckiana's oldest family operated pest control service. He was a lifetime member of the National, Kentucky and Indiana Pest Control Associations, and was a charter member and first secretary/treasurer of the Kentucky Pest Control Association, which was chartered in 1954.
Lester was a member of many civic and community organizations, in which he was very proud to serve. He was a 32nd degree Mason, being raised from the Shawnee Masonic Lodge #830 F&AM, a member of the Louisville Scottish Rite, Aahmed Grotto and Kosair Temple, where he received his 50 year pin. He was a life member of VFW post 1170, a member of Zachary Taylor American Legion, a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and a proud Kentucky Colonel. Lester was a member of Keneseth Israel Congregation and he served as a board member (over 40 years) and was a Sunday School teacher (over 10 years) at Congregation Anshei Sfard.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Michael Spiegel, Robert Spiegel (Mary Anne), Dr. Daniel Levin, Arnold Levin, Dr. Richard Levin (Pam), Nancy Siegel, Irwin Levin (Iliana), Elia Levin (Nan), Harvey Levin, Nadine Newman (Michael) and Heidi Sokol (Aaron); the son that he never had, Randy Burris; loving companion, the late Dorothy Gray; and his secretary for over 40 years, Brenda Sweeney.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25th at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue, with burial to follow in Keneseth Israel Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Keneseth Israel Congregation or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 24, 2019