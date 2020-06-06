Lester M. Timmons Sr.



Louisville - - Lester M. Timmons Sr., 75, of Louisville, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, June 5, 2020.



He worked as a self-employed painter for most of his adult life.



Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Louise Timmons.



Left to cherish his memory is his significant other of 28 years, Terry Story. Lester is survived by his brother, David Timmons, Sisters, Darlene Strange and Theresa Jarboe. He is also survived by his children, Gayle Delfino, Pamela Beck, Lester Timmons (Jessica), Mark Timmons and Jenny Timmons; along with his 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



Lester enjoyed playing lottery, horse racing and playing cards. After he retired from the painting business, he spent time at the flea market selling paint. He instilled in his boys a great work ethic and professionalism. Both Mark and Lester "Junior" took on the painting trade. He taught them to be independent and self-sufficient.



He is being cremated on his request, burial and memorial service will occur at a later date due to the current health conditions.









