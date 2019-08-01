|
|
Lester "Les" Warren Inman, Jr., 69, passed on July 23, 2019 in Gallatin TN. Lester grew up in Louisville KY with his sisters: Diana and Brenda. He is preceded in death by his mother, Doris Scherer and father, Lester Inman, Sr. He attended Shawnee High, class of '68. He studied engineering at University of Kentucky.
Like his father he was an excellent carpenter, builder and natural tinkerer. He loved a challenge. He was an Eagle Scout.
He was a charismatic and funny man. He loved animals, everything outdoors , music of all genres, bowling, golf, reading, learning, dancing, antiques, pulling pranks and getting into mischief. He had a very compassionate heart and loved helping people.
He was beloved and survived by 5 daughters : KellyAnn, Leslee, Elise, Sarah, Anna Grace. One granddaughter: Meghan. Surviving sisters: Diana Inman and Brenda Daniels.
Services will be held in honor of his life at a later date.
Memorials, if desired, to in Lester's memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019