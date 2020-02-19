|
|
Letha M. Allen-Reed
Louisville - 82, Letha M. Kelcy Allen-Reed, passed away on February 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband Edward L. Reed, Children: George H. Allen Jr (Regina), Michael Allen (Alvia), Parnell Allen, Steven Allen and Stephanie Allen Mack; siblings: Margie Boissiere and James Armstrong.
Visitation is 11am with Memorial service starting at 12 noon on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ, 637 East Market Street, Louisville KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020