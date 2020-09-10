1/1
Letty Dee Holsclaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Letty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Letty Dee Holsclaw

Elizabethtown - Holsclaw, Letty Dee

It is with great sadness that we announce Letty Holsclaw, 64, died 9/9/2020, at home unexpectedly. She was born in Belmont, KY (Horse Fly Holler) to the late Leslie Holsclaw and Dorothy Simms Holsclaw. SHE WAS AN AVID U of L FAN. Most of all she was a fun person, who liked to do things her way. She, her little dog, Hassie, and her old blue truck made quite a sight.

Besides being predeceased by her parents, she was also predeceased by her sister, Betty Holsclaw and her brother, Leslie Earl Holsclaw, Jr. (Buddy), her paternal grandparents, Eddie and Elizabeth Holsclaw, and maternal grandparents, Leroy and Mattye Simms, along with her beloved Aunt Red and Aunt Flo, her co-harts in life, and her nephew, Chris Hinton.

Left to remember the good times are her brothers, Eddie Holsclaw (Bobbie), Brent Holsclaw (Sandy), and Greg Holsclaw (Sheila). Also, her sisters, Peggy Holsclaw (Russell), Debby Fischer (Terry), and Conny Large (Mike). She is also survived by eight nieces and nephews and one great niece. Also included are three men who were like nephews to her - Brian, Bill and Little Dennis. Special mention is made for Randy, Harold, Char, Tammy, Kaleb, Lynda and Rick.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 15th at Brown Funeral Home, 306 College St. Elizabethtown, KY. Viewing will be Monday, September 14th from 4-8 p.m. as well as 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 15th. Burial is to follow at Hebron Cemetery. All are welcome. Please plan to social distance and wear your mask.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 11, 2020
Oh my God. I just talked to you!!!!! I am in shock hearing of your passing. I am heartbroken Letty. Completely devastated. I know you are no longer suffering and that Atticus has your back. I’ll see you again my dear, dear friend! RIP sweetheart

Forever love, Caroline.
Caroline Erskine
Friend
September 11, 2020
Oh my God. I just talked to you!!!!! I am in shock hearing of your passing. I am heartbroken Letty. Completely devastated. I know you are no longer suffering and that Atticus has your back. I’ll see you again my dear, dear friend! RIP sweetheart

Forever love, Caroline.
Caroline Erskine
Friend
September 11, 2020
Oh my God. I just talked to you!!!!! I am in shock hearing of your passing. I am heartbroken Letty. Completely devastated. I know you are no longer suffering and that Atticus has your back. I’ll see you again my dear, dear friend! RIP sweetheart

Forever love, Caroline.
Caroline Erskine
Friend
September 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cindy Smith Berger and Maurice Berger
Friend
September 10, 2020
We made her part of our family .We considered a sister.We had many laughs and fun times together.I remember I thought I was getting an engagement ring from my then boyfriend.But I didnt so Letty went somewhere and came back with this gawdy ring in a box.Today I cherish that gawdy ring .I had it out the other day looking at it.R I P my friend .Our Mom & Daddy and Aunt Naomi are there for you.Fly high my friend
JOYCE GRIMES
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved