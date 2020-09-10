Letty Dee Holsclaw



Elizabethtown - Holsclaw, Letty Dee



It is with great sadness that we announce Letty Holsclaw, 64, died 9/9/2020, at home unexpectedly. She was born in Belmont, KY (Horse Fly Holler) to the late Leslie Holsclaw and Dorothy Simms Holsclaw. SHE WAS AN AVID U of L FAN. Most of all she was a fun person, who liked to do things her way. She, her little dog, Hassie, and her old blue truck made quite a sight.



Besides being predeceased by her parents, she was also predeceased by her sister, Betty Holsclaw and her brother, Leslie Earl Holsclaw, Jr. (Buddy), her paternal grandparents, Eddie and Elizabeth Holsclaw, and maternal grandparents, Leroy and Mattye Simms, along with her beloved Aunt Red and Aunt Flo, her co-harts in life, and her nephew, Chris Hinton.



Left to remember the good times are her brothers, Eddie Holsclaw (Bobbie), Brent Holsclaw (Sandy), and Greg Holsclaw (Sheila). Also, her sisters, Peggy Holsclaw (Russell), Debby Fischer (Terry), and Conny Large (Mike). She is also survived by eight nieces and nephews and one great niece. Also included are three men who were like nephews to her - Brian, Bill and Little Dennis. Special mention is made for Randy, Harold, Char, Tammy, Kaleb, Lynda and Rick.



The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 15th at Brown Funeral Home, 306 College St. Elizabethtown, KY. Viewing will be Monday, September 14th from 4-8 p.m. as well as 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 15th. Burial is to follow at Hebron Cemetery. All are welcome. Please plan to social distance and wear your mask.









