Levi "Brady" McCubbins Jr.
Shepherdsville - 88 passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.
Brady was a Veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. He retired from Philip Morris Tobacco Company in 1990 where he worked for 40 years. Brady was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan and Cincinnati Reds fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy McCubbins.
Brady is survived by his daughter Nadji McCubbins of Shepherdsville; his niece Linda Bryant (Jeff); his nephew Rob Raley (Andrea); his great-nephew Erik and great-niece Tasha; along with his grand-dog Zoe.
Funeral Services will be privately held at Maraman Billings Funeral Home with Burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in Courier-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.