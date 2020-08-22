Levitia Ann McLemore
Louisville -
Levitia Ann McLemore, 77, passed away August 15th at Norton Hospital. She is survived by husband Robert Zentler Gordon. Levitia was born August 18, 1942 in Hazelhurst, MS the only child of Belva and Leonidas McLemore. She had degrees in music from Mississippi State College, Jackson and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville. She became a psychiatric nurse as a second career. A woman of many talents she also enjoyed travel, gardening, flower arranging, photography, and Louisville Country Dance. She was a longtime member of Crescent Hill Presbyterian Church and designed and implemented a Meditation Garden there.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
