Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Lewis Edward "Leroy" Carney

Lewis Edward "Leroy" Carney Obituary
Lewis Edward "Leroy" Carney

Louisville - 72, passed away on April 9, 2020. He retired from KTP Ford Motor Co and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He served as a Deacon and Church Clerk at Greater Friendship Church. He is survived by his wife Shirley Cosby Carney; children, Shawn Carney, Dedra Carney-Jones (Lamont), Shirl Hansberry (Eric), Jacques Johnson, and Gregory Ellis (Carolyn); siblings, Lou Evelyn Bibbs (Eddie), Mary Collins, and Jessie Carney (Barbara); 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
