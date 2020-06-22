Lewis H. Coatley, Sr.
Louisville - 91, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Olive Miss. Bapt. Church. Survivors: seven children; one sister, one brother and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Friday 10 A.M. followed by service at 12 P.M. at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. 2718 Virginia Ave. Condolences: www.hathawayandclark.com
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.