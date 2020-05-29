Lewis Korody
Lewis Korody

Louisville - Lewis E Korody, age 75, passed away May 29, 2020.

Born to the late Matthew and Martha Korody, Lewis is also preceded in passing by his brother Matthew Korody. Here to carry on Lewis's memory is his loving wife of 33 years, Paulette; his children Sarah Becerra (Richard), Amy Hughes (Jim), Trey Braden (Nadia); his siblings Jeannette Cox (Chapman), Ron Korody (Dolores), Ileana Suk (Dan); and 7 grandchildren.

Lewis will always be remembered for his many talents, such as playing trumpet professionally with popular orchestras, as well as his talent of baseball throughout college.

Visitation for Lewis will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 12-3pm at Arch L Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. Lewis will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
