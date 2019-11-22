|
Leyda Revell Smith
Louisville - Mrs. Leyda Revell Smith, oldest daughter of the late Mentor Revell and Elizabeth Dugan Revell was born on December 19, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky. She passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2019 with family by her side. She was happily married to Layne Smith, for over 61 years. She fought a courageous battle after suffering a debilitating stroke in 2014. She was a loving and compassionate person who lived life to its fullest and who was appreciated by many.
Leyda attended Louisville Male High school and was a graduate of the University of Louisville and Indiana University with a nursing degree. She was the matriarch of the family, and never missed an opportunity to plan all family Holidays and get-togethers. She loved deeply and fully. She had an active interest in hiking, yoga, and loved nature. She focused her life on health, happiness, creativity, and positivity. She chose to always see the good in everyone. She was an avid reader, and always had a thirst for adventure. She was a member of Serenity Hikers. She loved art and expressed her fantastic creativity in several forms including painting and other pieces of art for family, friends and charitable events. She was chosen to paint a beautiful galapallooza horse name Ferngully. She was a published author. She enjoyed being around friends, loved animals, especially her beloved dog, Blossom Rose. Leyda loved to travel and she and Layne took many exciting trips around the world together. Leyda was a member of both Saint Bernadette church and Unity church. She also was an elected board member of the Kentucky real estate investors association (KREIA), The Bellarmine women's Council, the U of L women's club, the American business women's association and her beloved book club for over 50 years with co-founding member and best friend, Rae Guernsey.
Leyda is preceded in death by her brothers, John and Butch Revell.
She peacefully departed this life with her family by her side. She is survived by her loving husband, Layne Smith, her daughters Cynthia McCarty Of Louisville, Ky, and Cara Naber (John) of Goshen, Ky and her son Lendell Smith (Julie) of Georgetown, IN. She is survived by her sister Debbie Revell, as well as her eight grandchildren: Justin Smith (Hope), Alex and Jonathan Nord, Kaili and Blake Smith, Julia Polan (Boris), Olivia Stethen (Taylor), Johnny Naber. Leyda also very much loved and cherished her three great grandchildren: Lexi, Lavin, and Lleyton Smith. Thank you to her devoted caregiver Connie Satterly.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1 till 5 PM at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Funeral service will be 11 AM on Monday, November 25th at Pearson's in the chapel with Burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. The service will be presided by Father Terry Bradshaw.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to habitat for humanity, which Leyda was a volunteer for, or prodigal ministries, or Louisville visual arts Association.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019