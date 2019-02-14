Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Libby Castleman
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Lagrange - On Monday, February 11, 2019, Libby Faith Castleman (Lurie), loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, went to her heavenly father at Baptist Health in Lagrange, KY at the age of 78 years old. Libby graduated from Fern Creek High School Class of 1959 and was a member of the Fern Creek Methodist Church. She was a huge U of L sports fan. She is preceded in death by her parents: Reuben and Vida Lurie; brothers: Robert and Thomas Lurie; and sister: Sue Ellen Lurie. Libby will be forever remembered by her loving husband and best friend: James Castleman; her daughter: Tammy Castleman-Whitmore (Bruce); grandkids: Daniel "DJ" Presley, Nykolis "Nick" Presley, Tameryn "Cookie" Whitmore, and Aireka "Doodle" Whitmore; sisters: Deborah Lurie and Twila Grivicic; and along with several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Funeral services will be 12PM Monday, February 18, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1-6 PM Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
