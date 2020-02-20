|
|
Lieutenant Colonel C.L. Smith
Louisville - Lieutenant Colonel C.L. Smith, USMC (Ret), age 88, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Lt. Col. Smith was born on February 10, 1932 in Dow City, Iowa to the late Lloyd and Ethel Smith.
Lieutenant Colonel C.L. Smith enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1950 where he diligently and honorably worked his way through the ranks. He served in Korea and Vietnam where he was a Medevac helicopter pilot. For his service in Vietnam he received the Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart, among other military awards and decorations. He retired from the Marine Corps in 1971 and moved to Louisville where he started the MCJROTC at Fern Creek High School in 1972. He proudly led his cadets to many championships in rifle, drill and color guard, including several nationwide championships competing against colleges. He retired from Fern Creek in 1987 when he handed over the reins to Major Allen Broussard, USMC (Ret). From 1988- 1994, he took over at Seneca High School for their MCJROTC working with Gunnery Sgt. Bill Taylor.
During most of his life and retirement, Colonel Smith worked hard farming, gardening and raising cattle. He proudly sold his produce at the Jeffersontown Farmer's Market.
Among those who preceded him in death are, his brothers, Everett and Ben Smith; sister, Phyllis Stifle; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Martin Stifle, Faye and Tommy Nichols, Sr., Ronnie Kilner and Mary Anne Kilner.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 31 years, Joyce Kilner Smith; children, Wendy Robinson, Wes Smith, Bruce Smith and Michelle (Joe) Dotson; grandchildren, Kris (Michelle) Robinson, Marissa (Rubén) Castellanos, Seth (Shannon) Robinson, Cory (Jennie) Robinson, Bryce Robinson, Drew (Brittany) Robinson, Tyler Barger, Corey (Kylee) Fleig, Meredith Smith, Brent Smith, Meredith (Travis) Dunnavan and Grant Dotson; great-grandchildren, Christian, Isabel, Maya, Hadley, Noah, Connor, Catherine, Zara and Calum; sisters, Marilyn (Harold) Singbeil and Leora (Darrell) Hard; brothers-in-law, Fred (Ona) Kilner, Bill (Generose) Kilner, Jay Kilner and Ted (Irene) Kilner; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; many dear friends and his former cadets, along with their parents.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, February 24, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects on Sunday from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
The family of Lt. Col. Smith would like to express their gratitude to the loving staff at Park Terrace for their wonderful care.
www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020