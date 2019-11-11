|
Lige Frank McLain
Louisville - McLain, Lige Frank, (1922-2019) passed away at home peacefully on the ninth day of November in his ninety-seventh year, the kind soul known to us all as Frank McLain, Dad, and Papa slipped from his mortal body to begin his next spiritual journey.
He was born the fourth of eight children to Lige Monroe and Mary Dewdrop Ferguson McLain in 1922 in Yancey, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, four brothers (Joe, Burvel, Morris, and Bill), two sisters, (Ethel and Sue), his loving wife of sixty-five years (Clara Johnson McLain, 2005), and sadly a daughter (Linda M. Wilkins, 2011). He is survived by his daughter (Carla McLain Trivedi-Gautam), four grandchildren (Evan R. Trivedi- Staci, Claire Trivedi Brolin- John, Dean Wilkins-Danielle, and Brittany Wilkins), four great-grandchildren (Fiona Brolin, Linnea Brolin, Delilah Brolin, and Everly Wilkins), as well as his youngest brother (John Jerry McLain).
Mr. McLain joined the Army at the age of almost 18 after Evarts High School in Kentucky in 1940. He served with distinction till the end of World War ll as a tank commander in the Fourth Armored Division, landing in Normandy two weeks after D-Day and pushing through France to the Rhine till victory was declared. Upon return home, he met and married the prettiest girl he'd ever seen and moved with her to Louisville to find work and start a family. He was marked by the penchant to work hard with honestly and intelligence in all that he did. His moral compass never failed him, as those who knew him would say. He retired after 31 years from General Electric. He was always happiest on the water, trading one boat for a bigger one till his retirement to "Frank's Folly" on Harrods Creek. He shared his love with his family and friends skiing, and boating as often as he could. He and Clara enjoyed the community of Bashford Manor Baptist Church, good friends and neighbors till her death in 2005. Although he never wanted to take an 'Honor Flight' to see the World War ll Memorials, he left us here to honor him.
Visitation will be Friday, November, 15th from 4-7pm at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Service will be Saturday at 11am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, condolences may be expressed with donations in his memory to the , Red Cross, and Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019