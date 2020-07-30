Lil Kittower



Lil Kittower, who died on July 26, 2020, at the age of 90, was raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Because of that background, she happily chatted away whenever she found someone else who spoke Spanish. Her background also led her to volunteer to help teach Spanish at Hawthorne Elementary and St. Agnes Catholic schools and to do Recording for the Blind in Spanish.



Lil loved to garden and gave away countless cuttings. Her late husband, Art, joked that the reason for her gardening passion was that her parents never let her play in the dirt when she was a child. She enjoyed swimming, and, until just a few years before her death, swam regularly. She was proud of her part-time job as a salesperson at Stewart's department store.



When she inherited money from her parents, she donated the bulk of it to Jewish charities, including the Holocaust Memorial in Nashville, Tenn., where they had lived.



Survivors include children Diane (Denny Buck) and Phil (Wanda); grandchildren Madeleine Conroy (Chris), Martin, and Max (Alisha); three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kelsey, and Jackson Conroy; and cousins Mark and Jerry Starkand, Annette Duffy (Joe Wright), Fred (Gloria) Glusman, Marvin (Jane) Glusman, and Roz Lemel (Gary Ruben). She also was fortunate to have many extraordinarily thoughtful friends and neighbors who made her part of their lives.



Donations in Lil's memory may be made to Dare to Care food bank, La Casita Center, or the Jewish National Fund Tree Center to plant a tree in Israel. Her burial service was private, with arrangements by Herman Meyer & Son. The family plans to hold a memorial service when gathering together becomes safe again.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store