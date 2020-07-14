Lila June Seeley ShouseLouisville - Lila Shouse, 82, died on July 14, born in Louisville on September 3, 1937 to John and Angela Seeley, she was a proud graduate of St. Benedict Elementary School, Loretto High School and Spaulding University.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over fifty years, David M. Shouse, Sr., and survived by four children, Sally Anne Shouse Doyle (David), David M. Shouse, Jr., Scott M. Shouse, and Theodore S. Shouse; a former daughter-in-law, Dr. Elizabeth G. Dinkins; a best friend of over fifty years, Kathleen Geile; and two grandchildren, Jonathan and Rachel Doyle. The family would like to express their profound gratitude to the entire staff of Eastern Star Home - their devotion to duty and commitment to dignity made Lila's last years as meaningful as any of her life.Born and raised in the west end of Louisville, Lila June often said that 80 percent of an American woman's life was "learning to make do." She was a devoted friend to a large group of women- all of whom will miss her infectious laugh. If she hadn't seen you in a while her second question was always: "What are you reading?" Throughout her life, she worked as a teacher, advertising copywriter, theater manager, and director of the Kentucky Society to Prevent Blindness. She was an adventurous cook and knew how to dress. She cherished both her home city and her Catholic faith—with all their complexities and contradictions. She sang in Catholic choirs across the city, practiced yoga, and read Middlemarch every fall. She adored Paris, the opera, and dogs. Her ultimate dismissal of something was to brand it "unsavory." She always bet $2 across the board at the track and enjoyed mimosas on Derby morning. She passed her great appreciation for cinema on to her children. She was a devoted volunteer for Meals on Wheels. A lifelong Democrat married to a staunch Republican, she taught her children to fight for what they believed to be right. Lila understood that caring for those less fortunate is central to a well-lived life.Because of the pandemic, a private interment at Cave Hill will take place later. A mass will be celebrated privately. Instead of flowers, volunteer for a day in Lila's memory and then share a funny story about your experience with a friend.