Lila O. Ludwig
1951 - 2020
Lila O. Ludwig

Louisville - Lila Oppel Ludwig, 69, of Louisville passed away on June 9, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Born in Louisville on May 3,1951, to Jim and Eleanor Oppel, she enjoyed summers with her brothers and neighborhood friends playing outside for hours and had special memories of getting to ride horses. She graduated from Westport High School in 1969 where she made lifelong friends, followed by a fun and memorable first year of college in Mississippi at Gulf Park College for Women before transferring to the Louisville School of Art. She then continued her education at the University of Kentucky. While art was her true passion, she became a registered nurse and worked at Kosair Children's Hospital Psych Unit. She spent years providing care for seniors as well, dedicating herself to putting those in need first which always came naturally for her.

Lila is survived by her cherished husband of 38 years, Kurt; her parents, Eleanor and Jim; two brothers Jim (Mary) of France and Steve of Ecuador; three children Sarah (Chris), Daniel (Sarah) and Andrew (Jessie); and four grandchildren, Madeleine, William, Nolan, and Max. Lila was an artist and a night owl who loved nothing more than to be working away on her latest art piece late into the night in her art room. She created many joyful memories with her family in the summers on Longboat Key, Florida. She loved her family and friends immensely, and though she will be dearly missed she will live on in countless ways, including in her grandchildren's smiles, the flowers in her gardens, and in the afternoon sunlight shining through the rain.

Arrangements are being handled by Pearson's Funeral Home and a service for immediate family will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.pearsonfuneralhome.com.

Lila cared greatly for the homeless and needy. The family asks that those who would like to send contributions to Wayside Christian Mission in lieu of flowers.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
