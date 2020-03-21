Services
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
900 Old Hartford Road
Owensboro, KY 42303
(270) 683-1505
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillah Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillah B. Farmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillah B. Farmer Obituary
Lillah B. Farmer

Winchester - Lillah B. Farmer, of Winchester, KY passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Wellington Parc in Owensboro. She was 97. Born in Hyden, KY, she was a daughter of the late Mitchell C. and Sophia Sutton Begley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Farmer Sr.; her sister, Ruth Gover; and her brother, A.N. Begley, DMD.

Those who remain to honor her memory include her sons, William C. Farmer Jr. of Los Angeles, John M. Farmer Sr. , MD of Louisville, and Robert E. Farmer (Kathryn) of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Sara Jane Marcum (Kenny) and John Mitchell Farmer Jr., MD; and her great-grandchildren, Liam Marcum and Declan Marcum; and her sister, Sue B. Palmer.

The visitation and memorial service for Mrs. Farmer will be at the Central Baptist Church in Winchester, KY and will be announced when circumstances permit.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Clark County Public Library, Hospice East of Lexington, the Central Baptist Church of Winchester, or the Rose Mary C. Brooks Place.

Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Mrs. Lillah B. Farmer may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -