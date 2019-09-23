Services
Louisville - Family & friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, September 29th from 2-8PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, for Lillian Baker, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 18th, 2019. She was known as Lil by her friends, Sis by relatives, Mom by her children and Memaw by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was 86 years old. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home at11AM Monday September 30th at Highlands Funeral Home at 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Lil was born & raised in Lancaster, KY. She was educated at Crab Orchard high school. She worked various jobs throughout her life, but spent most of her working years at Bell South ( AT&T ) as a long-distance operator and frame attendant.

Lil was a dedicated, sweet, loving mother. She loved her children and especially treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She cherished her role as Memaw. She had a kind, gentle personality and always made people around her feel welcomed and loved. She made friends that lasted a lifetime and they were recipients of much more than they could ever return.

She is the loving & devoted mother of Teresa Lynn Johnson, Michael Joseph Yuhas, Ronald Wayne King ( deceased ) and Deborah Gail King ( deceased ).

Adored Memaw of 9 grandchildren: Bradly Bell, Anson Yuhas, Austin Yuhas, Ashley Yuhas, Lyndsey Mullins, Coby Bell, Abigail Yuhas, Madison Yuhas, Kathy King and 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.

She will be missed and forever loved and remembered.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, 2019
