Lillian Cooper Riggs



Louisville - Lillian Mary Rose Cooper-Riggs, 96, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Lillian, affectionately known as Lil, was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Lawrence and Clara Magel.



Lil graduated from Ursuline in 1941. She married David D. Cooper in 1942, and they had ten children. A life-long Catholic, she is a charter member of St. Raphael the Archangel Parish. She retired from Bacon's department store. As a member of Woodhaven Country Club, she played golf until she was 90. At age 84 she competed at the National Senior Games in golf. For over 40 years, she bowled in the Ten Pin senior league.



Lil performed as a member of Young Hearts Theater group always lighting up the stage with her dancing and singing. She was a member of the Widow or Widowers (WOWs) social group, and attended weekly dances at the Knights of Columbus until the age of 94. She continued to sing and entertain the residents and staff of Nazareth Home, where she spent the remaining days of her life.



Lil is preceded in death by her husband of forty-five years, David D. Cooper, Sr.; her sons, Robert Cooper and Dennis Cooper; her sisters, Norma Weber, Agnes Magel and Loretta Noble; her husband of three years, Dr. Joseph N. Riggs, and her step-son, Dr. Christopher "Kit" Riggs.



Lillian is survived by eight loving children, David D. Cooper, Jr (Patty), Richard Cooper, Linda Thompson, Janice Cooper, Rob Cooper (Karen), Karen O'Rourke, Chris Cooper, Lisa Cooper-Butler (Kial), 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by six loving step-children, C. Dennis Riggs (Kitty), Dr. Patrick Riggs (Diane), Theresa Seitz, Michael Riggs (Debbie), Nicholas Riggs, Angela Wohlleb (Joe) and her special friend and dancing partner for the last six years, Norm O'Grady.



Lil was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She always had a smile on her face and a song in her voice to greet you. Our mother will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be from 2 pm to 8 pm on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Church of the Ascension with burial at Resthaven Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life reception at St. Raphael Church.



Memorial contributions may be made to The and Day Spring in Louisville. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019