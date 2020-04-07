Services
Louisville - Lillian Hettinger Proctor Copeland, age 90, of Louisville, passed away Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Lillian was the youngest daughter of Irvin C. Hettinger and Emily Catherine Hartmann. She grew up on their Browns Lane farm with her two older sisters, Helen Voll and Anna Mae Hettinger. She attended Melbourne Heights Elementary and graduated from Jeffersontown High School, class of 1947. Lillian was active in many church activities and in 4H where she won many awards for cooking, baking, sewing, and music, playing piano and saxophone.

Lillian and husband Jack Proctor were founding members of Meadowview Presbyterian Church. She continued sewing for her three daughters and worked in the office and library at Jeffersontown High School where she is fondly remembered by many former students. She supported Kosair Charities through the Ladies Oriental Club. She was an avid flower and vegetable gardener and enjoyed her farm near Floyd's Fork, now a part of the Parklands.

Lillian was married to Thomas C. Copeland Jr for 27 years. They enjoyed a combined family, time on Cumberland Lake and traveled extensively. She loved word games, dominoes, jigsaw and crossword puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents and sisters; and daughter, Terri Smith.

She is survived by daughters, Carole Whitledge (Larry) and Jackie DeCesare (Anthony), and their father, Jack Proctor, all of Louisville; five grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

The family is extremely grateful for the caregiving and concern shown to Lillian and Tom Copeland by the staff at Treyton Oak Towers in the last years of their lives.

Cremation was arranged by the Fern Creek Funeral Home and a private graveside service is planned for this summer.

Memorial contributions suggested: The Parklands at Floyds Fork (theparklands.org) or the Kentucky Humane Society (kyhumane.org)
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
