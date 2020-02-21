|
Lillian "Sue" Crosier (nee Bran)
LOUISVILLE - 99, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Carl Crosier.
A native of Laconia, Indiana, she attended school in Laconia and Chicago, Illinois. She retired from Louisville Naval Ordnance Station where she worked in the accounting and budget departments. She was a member of Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church and Hoosier Elm Chapter of the DAR.
She is survived by her daughter, Carleen Pope (Thomas); sister, June Duggan (Robert); grandsons, Greg (Brookes) and Josh (Erika O'Dowd); great-grandchildren, Tulla, Abigail and Peter and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial in Resthaven Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday at Highlands.
The family is especially grateful to the late John Ainsworth and the caregivers at Hosparus of Louisville, Belmont Village and Masonic Homes, O'Daniel House for the exceptional care Sue received.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church, 1722 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020