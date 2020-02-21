Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Crosier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian "Sue" (Bran) Crosier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian "Sue" (Bran) Crosier Obituary
Lillian "Sue" Crosier (nee Bran)

LOUISVILLE - 99, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Carl Crosier.

A native of Laconia, Indiana, she attended school in Laconia and Chicago, Illinois. She retired from Louisville Naval Ordnance Station where she worked in the accounting and budget departments. She was a member of Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church and Hoosier Elm Chapter of the DAR.

She is survived by her daughter, Carleen Pope (Thomas); sister, June Duggan (Robert); grandsons, Greg (Brookes) and Josh (Erika O'Dowd); great-grandchildren, Tulla, Abigail and Peter and several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial in Resthaven Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday at Highlands.

The family is especially grateful to the late John Ainsworth and the caregivers at Hosparus of Louisville, Belmont Village and Masonic Homes, O'Daniel House for the exceptional care Sue received.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church, 1722 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -