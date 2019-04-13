Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Word of Faith Church of Deliverance
4163 Roosevelt Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Word of Faith Church of Deliverance
4163 Roosevelt Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian E. Woods

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian E. Woods Obituary
Lillian E. Woods

Louisville - Lillian E. Woods, 90, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

She was a member of Word of Faith Church of Deliverance.

She is survived by her children, Calvern Woods, Gwen Deberry, Keith Woods, Teresa Walton, Jose Woods and Gail Woods, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren family and friends.

Visitation: 10am-11:30am Monday, April 15, 2019 at Word of Faith Church of Deliverance, 4163 Roosevelt Ave, with funeral service to follow at 11:30am, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now