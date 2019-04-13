|
|
Lillian E. Woods
Louisville - Lillian E. Woods, 90, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
She was a member of Word of Faith Church of Deliverance.
She is survived by her children, Calvern Woods, Gwen Deberry, Keith Woods, Teresa Walton, Jose Woods and Gail Woods, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren family and friends.
Visitation: 10am-11:30am Monday, April 15, 2019 at Word of Faith Church of Deliverance, 4163 Roosevelt Ave, with funeral service to follow at 11:30am, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 13, 2019