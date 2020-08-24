Lillian Elizabeth (Johnson) Brown
Louisville - Lillian Elizabeth (Johnson) Brown, 54, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Audubon Hospital.
Lillian was born January 7, 1966 to her late parents, Earl Lee & Martha Jo Johnson. and is Baptist by faith.
She is survived by her two children. Nickole Brown and Darrell Brown (Amber); sister, Lisa Bindner (Andy); aunt, Georgia Heath; uncle, George Miller; two grandchildren, Bryson and Logan.
The family has entrusted the Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with her arrangements.