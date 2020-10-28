1/1
Lillian F. "Chickie" Mingus
Lillian F. "Chickie" Mingus

Louisville - Lillian F. "Chickie" Mingus 81, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Lillian Spring, daughter Rebecca Morris, grandson Gary Bentley, great granddaughter Chloe Theuamthalaray, sister Eva Spring and son-in-law Vong Theuamthalaray.

Chickie leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 59 years Anthony Mingus, children Lisa Bentley (Gerald), Christine Reeder (Bill), Sarah Theuamthalaray, David Mingus (Deanna), Mary Soberano (Nahum) and Edward Mingus (Donzel), son-in-law Curt Morris, fourteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, niece Sharon Dow, nephew Howard Dow and siblings Pat Neechi, Marvin Spring and John Spring.

Chickie was Catholic by faith.

Visitation will be Monday, November 2nd from 12-6pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 6pm in the chapel of the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Cabbage Patch Settlement House 1413 S. 6th Street Louisville, KY 40208






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
NOV
2
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
