Lillian Jane Filburn Roth
Louisville - Lillian Jane Filburn Roth, 91, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Nazareth Home Clifton.
She was born February 25, 1928 in Louisville, one of ten children to John Filburn and Anna Heuermann Filburn.
Jane graduated from Loretto High School and St. Anthony Hospital School of Nursing, where she received her RN degree. She was strong in her faith and was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Jane was a member of World Apostolate of Fatima (Blue Army), Queen's Daughters, Bellarmine University Women's Council, The Columbia Ladies-Bishop Spaulding Council and Right to Life Louisville.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband of close to 50 years, Charles Edward Roth; infant son, Mark; daughter-in-law, Lisa; brothers John, Larney, Charles "Chick", Francis "Blackie", Richard "Dick"; sisters Dorothy Filburn, Anna Ottersbach and infant sisters, Betty Jean and Virginia.
Jane is survived by her sons, Gary R., Thomas R. (Ann Pinski), Charles A. (Nancy), John G. (Tommy) and David J. Roth; grandchildren Mark E. (Caitlin Housley), Charlie M. (Olivia Belk), James T., Whitney R. Kramer (Alex) and Lindsey M. Roth and two great-grandchildren, Luke and Molly Kramer.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Jane's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, with burial to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
For expressions of sympathy, please consider a contribution to Little Sisters of the Poor, Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, or to the donor's .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019