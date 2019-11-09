Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
3705 Stone Lakes Dr.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
3705 Stone Lakes Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Browning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Josephine Browning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Josephine Browning Obituary
Lillian Josephine Browning

Louisville - Lillian Josephine Browning, 93, entered Eternal Life on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born in Hazelton, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Anna Marie Peteriel. She served her family as a homemaker and loving wife to the late John Thomas Browning.

Survivors include her children, John Anthony Browning (Zetta Howie), Michael J. Browning, Catherine Marie O'Brien, and Liz Stephens (Dennis); five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown, and 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, November 12 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 12 at St. Michael Catholic Church 3705 Stone Lakes Dr. with burial to follow at St. Edward Cemetery.

Donations may be made to or St. Michael Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now