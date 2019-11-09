|
|
Lillian Josephine Browning
Louisville - Lillian Josephine Browning, 93, entered Eternal Life on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born in Hazelton, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Anna Marie Peteriel. She served her family as a homemaker and loving wife to the late John Thomas Browning.
Survivors include her children, John Anthony Browning (Zetta Howie), Michael J. Browning, Catherine Marie O'Brien, and Liz Stephens (Dennis); five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown, and 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, November 12 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 12 at St. Michael Catholic Church 3705 Stone Lakes Dr. with burial to follow at St. Edward Cemetery.
Donations may be made to or St. Michael Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019