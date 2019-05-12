Lillian Marie Foster



Louisville - Lillian Marie Foster, 99, peacefully passed away into the next stage of life on May 10, 2019 at the Nazareth Home.



Her body will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Elva Lee Foster, a World War II Purple Heart recipient.



Lillian was born in Spencer County, Kentucky on December 16, 1919. Her family moved to Louisville in order for her to attend Portland Christian School where she graduated in 1937. She was a member of the Hikes Point Christian Church.



Survivors include her devoted and faithful niece, Mary Ella Richards and nieces Kim Evans and Teresa Greenfield. She also leaves her loving family members, Karen Lorson, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Her family will always treasure memories of her joyful living, her kindness and her faith in the life to come.



A special "thank you" to the staff of Nazareth Home and Magnolia Springs Senior Living for the loving care and support they gave.



Her Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, May 15th at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will precede the service Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Portland Christian School, 8509 Westport Road, 40222. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019