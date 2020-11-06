Lillian O'DanielLOUISVILLE - Lillian O'Daniel, 90, Louisville, Ky passed away November 1st, 2020. Lillian was born on March 19th, 1930 in Loretto, Ky to Mary Addie Flanagan and James H. Peterson.She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth P. Ott and her second husband, Philip B. O'Daniel.Lillian was a registered nurse and a volunteer for the Pregnancy Resource Clinic. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.She is survived by her children; daughter, Mary Beth Ryan (Joe) and their children; Leah Stark (Corey), Andrew Ryan, and great grandson, Ryan Stark. She is survived by her son, Paul Ott (Allison) and their children, Kenneth (Anna), Steven, and Tommy. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Philip S. O'Daniel Sr. and family, Ellen O'Daniel (Wes Bannister) and family, Mary Ann O'Daniel, Jean O'Daniel (Don Keach) and family, Susan O'Daniel and David O'Daniel (Patty Childers). Lillian is survived by her sister, Adelaide White and brother, Jimmy Peterson.A funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 9th, at 12:00 P.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will be at Highlands Funeral Home from 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. on Monday.In lieu of flowers, Lillian requested donations to Right to Life, Louisville Chapter.